Brighton toddler death: Verphy Kudi jailed for leaving toddler alone for days

Published
image captionVerphy Kudi admitted manslaughter at Lewes Crown Court

A mother who left her daughter to die of neglect as she partied for six days has been jailed.

Verphy Kudi previously admitted the manslaughter of 20-month-old Asiah Kudi, who died at their Brighton flat as she celebrated her 18th Birthday in London and Coventry in December 2019.

A post-mortem examination and forensic tests found her death was the result of neglect, Lewes Crown Court was told.

Kudi, 19, of no fixed address, has been jailed for nine years.

Asiah's death on 11 December 2019 was investigated by Sussex Police's major crime team.

