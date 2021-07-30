Hastings sewage leak: Bulverhythe beach closed after pipe breaks
A beach has been closed due to a "serious" sewage leak.
Southern Water said it had been repairing a large sewage pipe which burst on Wednesday at Bulverhythe beach in Hastings, East Sussex.
On Friday morning it turned on a pumping station to allow more time for repairs, which caused the pipe to leak for a second time.
Hastings Borough Council said it expected restrictions to be put in place for other beaches in the area.
Kevin Boorman from the council said he was alerted about the spill in the early hours of Friday morning.
"We've got about 300 beach huts there, in fact the sewage leak is right in the middle of the access road. We believe that a number of beach huts may actually be being flooded by this raw sewage," he said.
