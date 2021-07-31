Brighton Pride: Gala night kicks off scaled-back festivities
A gala night will kick off a series of events and shows in Brighton after the UK's biggest Pride festival was cancelled twice due to Covid-19.
The 30th anniversary celebrations, with Mariah Carey headlining, were cancelled in 2020 and 2021.
Instead, this summer will see smaller performances and pop-up cultural events, in-line with government advice.
LGBTQ+ artists performing include Duncan James, Heather Peace, Christopher Biggins and Polari.
On Saturday, the launch night will feature an array of acts including cabaret, drag, live music and spoken word.
Paul Kemp, managing director of Brighton Pride said: "I think most people are just really happy to get out and engage with people...on a personal level and smaller scale.
"I think the big events can be overwhelming for some people."
One of the first events to open is the Identity Project, an exhibition of portraits representing all walks of LGBTQ+ life.
The photographer, Chris Jepson, said: "I've photographed everybody aged from 11 to 96.
"I've got a human rights lawyer, the head of UK Black pride, Dr Ranj. There's celebrities and ordinary people in the street."
The events are all taking place at Ironworks Studios in central Brighton.
Other acts include Epicene, The Cocoa Butter Club, Hannah Brackenbury and Bitten Peach.
Brighton Pride has previously drawn crowds of about 250,000, and it generates about £20m for the city economy annually.
The weekend-long festival includes a community parade and village party.
Last year, Covid-19 forced the entire programme online.
Previously Mr Kemp said: "We can't wait to bring Pride back in 2022, better than ever."