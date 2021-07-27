West Sussex council pulls early intervention services from children's centres
- Published
An early intervention programme is to be pulled from 31 of West Sussex's 43 children's centres as part of a reorganisation of services.
Protesters gathered outside Chichester County Hall as councillors agreed the changes to Early Help provision.
Liberal Democrat group spokesman Tony Kershaw said there was "overwhelming opposition from the public".
The ruling Conservatives unanimously approved the new model, which would "target the most vulnerable families".
The council said its "current centre-based offer" did not necessarily reach the families "most in need" and attendance at many centres was "very low".
The proposals promised an increase in staff "delivering targeted support in a more flexible way" in the community.
They also include plans to maintain services at 12 of West Sussex's 43 Children and Family Centre buildings, with at least one in each district and borough of the county.
The county's 12 Find It Out youth centres will merge with the 12 remaining centres.
Lucy Butler, the county council's executive director of children, young people & learning, told a cabinet meeting the old model was not "fit for purpose".
She said the new proposals would "target the most vulnerable families", with the 12 remaining centres "in the most deprived areas".
Jenny Boyd, assistant director for children's social care said the plans would help "prevent the need for escalation to the highest level of intervention".
Tony Kershaw for the Liberal Democrats said there was "overwhelming opposition" from the public.
Chris Oxlade for the Labour group urged the cabinet to "rethink the policy and defer the decision".
But Conservative Councillor Bob Lanzar said it was "not buildings, but people that deliver services".
The Early Help service redesign is expected to be fully implemented in December 2021.