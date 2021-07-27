Woman admits killing her mother in dangerous driving crash
A driver who fell asleep at the wheel, causing a head-on collision which killed her mother, has been given a suspended prison sentence.
Janet Macey was driving her mother's Honda Jazz on the A229 at Hurst Green, East Sussex, in February 2020.
She drifted into the opposite carriageway and crashed into a Ford Mondeo, seriously injuring the driver.
Ms Macey's mother, Margaret Skeet, 88, from Hawkhurst, Kent, was in the front passenger seat during the crash.
Ms Macey, 65, of Dr Hope's Road, Cranbrook, Kent, also sustained serious injuries.
Sussex Police said at the scene Ms Macey told members of the public that came to assist she had suddenly fallen asleep whilst driving, and she went on to confirm this in her police interview.
She was charged with causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
Ms Macey initially pleaded not guilty but changed her plea before trial.
'Tragic case'
At Lewes Crown Court on Monday she was sentenced to 21 months' imprisonment, suspended for 12 months.
She was also disqualified from driving for 10 years and will be required to take an extended re-test if she wishes to drive again.
Det Con Kelly Newton said: "As seen by this tragic case, falling asleep at the wheel can be devastating for the driver, any passengers and other road users.
"Any collision that occurs as a result of falling asleep at the wheel is classified as dangerous driving - this is a very serious offence which comes with a maximum sentence of 14 years' imprisonment.
"I hope this case serves as a reminder to other motorists to take steps to avoid the same mistakes."