James Lasis: Seriously injured rugby player is 'on the mend'
- Published
A rugby player who suffered a life-threatening injury when a scrum collapsed in a match in April says he is "on the mend".
James Lasis received life-support treatment after suffering a neck injury while playing for his team in France.
The former Brighton College student from Horsted Keynes, East Sussex, is still on a ventilator in hospital.
However, his sensation is returning and he says he is getting better "day-by-day".
Mr Lasis was playing for French third division side Stade Nicois when he was injured.
Shortly after his injury Mr Lasis was only able to communicate by winking. Three months on, he is now able to whisper.
His next hurdle is learning to breathe on his own again, which he is working on by doing longer sessions without breathing aids.
His sensation is also returning, and he can now feel both of his arms.
Speaking from his hospital bed, he said: "I just want to thank everybody for their support. Honestly, it's been so much. Frankly that's what's helped me through."
He said he is "on the mend" and "getting better day-by-day".
His mother Judy Lasis said: "It was quite a shocking sight originally, but that determination was already shining through his eyes."
His brother, Matt Lasis said: "It's about trying to get James to the best as possible. We know that he will be fine and do well whatever he does."
Stade Nicois set up a fundraising page for Mr Lasis when his treatment at Nice University Hospital began.
So far, more than £23,000 has been raised towards his medical care.
English rugby club Harlequins and the Rugby Players Association sent messages of support on social media after Mr Lasis was injured.