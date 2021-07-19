Covid rules: South East prepares for end of social restrictions
- Published
Businesses across the South East have been preparing to cautiously welcome customers as legal restrictions on social contact end.
Capacity limits on all venues and events end on Monday, with nightclubs open for the first time since 2020.
Mark Davyd, co-owner of Tunbridge Wells music venue The Forum, said he felt "nervous, cautious, but optimistic".
Hastings hotelier Laurence Bell said he would remain "careful and cautious" with staff continuing to wear masks.
Mr Bell, who owns the White Rock Hotel in Hastings, said customers will be able to order at the bar, replacing table service, but staff will continue to wear masks, and windows and doors will remain open for ventilation.
He said: "I think most people will still be wary and want to see people are still taking precautions.
"We are not going to cram everything in all of a sudden, because I don't think people would feel comfortable with that."
At Brighton's i360, visitors will be encouraged to wear masks, but will not be forced.
The number of people allowed in at any one time will increase "slightly", with larger groups allowed to visit together as the "rule of six" ends.
Mr Davyd, who also runs the Music Venue Trust, said it was "vital" that live music resumed.
Staff at The Forum will wear masks and customers will be encouraged to do the same, while ventilation has been increased and a UVC air filter has been installed.
All visitors would be encouraged to take lateral flow tests, but Mr Davyd said: "We don't feel able to mandate that or check that.
"We think we have got a very rigorous process that is as good as it can be for a venue to be open safely."
Deidre Wells, chief executive of Visit Kent, said the easing of restrictions marked a "hugely important" step and added: "But consumers remain cautious, and with infection rates on the rise, it is important that businesses and visitors continue to operate in a Covid-safe manner."
Emir Faith, owner of Anjelique Bar in Crawley, said the nightclub industry had been hit hard by Covid restrictions.
"It's been such a long long road, it almost feels a bit surreal that it's actually coming to an end," he said.
"Everyone has sacrificed so much, but the nightclub industry in particular has been absolutely bombarded over the last year and a half."
Virologist Dr Sarah Pitt, of the University of Brighton, cautioned against complacency as coronavirus cases continued to rise.
"This delta variant is very very infectious, so the idea of calling it freedom day, I just don't like that term," she said.
Crawley MP Henry Smith said he expected some "natural reticence" as restrictions eased, but added: "We can't be prisoners to this virus for the rest of our lives and with a world-leading, successful vaccination programme that weakens that link between serious hospitalisation and death, I do think it is much safer for us to get back to normal."
"It is important we get our economy going as much as possible," he added.