Abu Bakr Deghayes from Saltdean charged with terrorism offence

image captionMr Deghayes is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court later

A man from East Sussex has been charged with a terrorism offence.

Abu Bakr Deghayes, 53, from Saltdean, has been charged with encouraging the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism, Counter Terrorism Policing South East said.

He was arrested on Tuesday after an investigation by counter-terrorism officers and Sussex Police.

Sussex Police said he remains in custody and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court later.

