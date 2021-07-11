Cocaine 'worth £2m' found floating off Sussex beach
Packages of cocaine with an estimated street value of £2m have been found floating off an East Sussex beach.
The drugs were first discovered in the water off Seaford on Thursday, with several further finds made since.
Police remained in the area in an attempt to intercept any further packages, and officers urged anyone who makes a discovery to call 999.
Three men arrested on suspicion of importing class-A drugs have been released on bail, Sussex Police said.
A man and a woman arrested on suspicion of other drugs offences have also been bailed.
In May, the National Crime Agency started an investigation after dozens of waterproof bags containing 960kg of cocaine were found on beaches in Hastings and Newhaven.
The NCA estimated that haul, if cut and sold in the UK, would have fetched £80m.