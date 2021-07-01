E-scooters: Mans dies after crash in Brighton
An electric scooter rider has died after he crashed into a fence in Brighton.
The 54-year-old man hit a metal fence on a footpath at the rear of Falmer railway station on 8 June, police said.
He was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital with serious injuries and died on Monday.
Sussex Police want to speak to anybody who saw the crash, which happened at about 20:15 GMT, or those who assisted afterwards.
