Two men killed in light aircraft crash near Goodwood Airfield

Published
image captionPolice cordoned off a field close to the aerodrome following the crash

Two men have been killed when a light aircraft crashed near an airport in West Sussex, police have confirmed.

The plane crashed just north of Goodwood Airfield near Chichester at about 16:30 BST on Wednesday.

A 65-year-old man from Bulls Cross, in Enfield, north London, and a 58-year-old man from Gosport in Hampshire died, a Sussex Police spokesman said.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch has been informed. Members of the public were asked to avoid the area.

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: "We were called to reports of an incident involving a light aircraft off New Road near Chichester."

Fire crews left the scene at about 17:30, he added.

image captionThe emergency services asked people to avoid the area

