Two men killed in light aircraft crash near Goodwood Airfield
- Published
Two men have been killed when a light aircraft crashed near an airport in West Sussex, police have confirmed.
The plane crashed just north of Goodwood Airfield near Chichester at about 16:30 BST on Wednesday.
A 65-year-old man from Bulls Cross, in Enfield, north London, and a 58-year-old man from Gosport in Hampshire died, a Sussex Police spokesman said.
The Air Accidents Investigation Branch has been informed. Members of the public were asked to avoid the area.
A spokesman for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: "We were called to reports of an incident involving a light aircraft off New Road near Chichester."
Fire crews left the scene at about 17:30, he added.
