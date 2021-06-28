Sussex Health Care to close six homes across the county
Families of people with profound learning difficulties have until September to find new care homes, after a major provider announced the closure of six facilities.
Sussex Health Care said it believed it was unable to meet the current guidance for the expected model of care.
Relatives say it will be impossible to find alternative care.
Clare Jenks, whose son Andrew is affected, said: "They're basically going to be evicted, but to where?"
She said the news came out of the blue on Wednesday.
"We were just called for a Zoom meeting, everyone just imagined it was because there's some new management going in.
"The look on the parents' faces were of just absolute horror and shock, there were a lot of tears, anger, frustration, nobody could quite believe what they were hearing.
"It makes me really angry that he has nowhere to go, there's no provision, I think I found two places, in Ferring and Burgess Hill, and that is entirely it as far as I know."
Maura Fanshawe's daughter Louisa, who has cerebal palsy, has been at Stable Lodge in Nutley for more than eight years.
Mrs Fanshawe said: "She has made friends with all the people at the home, this is her home, this is her family.
"And to divide them all up, there's no way, unless somebody else takes on the organisation, that they are going to be able to stay together, and it is tragic."
Nicky Elgee's son Charlie has been at the Wisteria Court Home since 2006.
She said: "The places we need are just not out there. I think they're being very unrealistic in saying 'you've got to be out by September,' it's just ridiculous."
Sussex Health Care said the decision had been an incredibly difficult one, and that its immediate priority was to ensure those in its care were supported into their transition into appropriate alternative care.