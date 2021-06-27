Steyning rave: Police called as hundreds gather overnight
- Published
Hundreds of people gathered for an illegal rave overnight in West Sussex.
Sussex Police said it attended "a large unlicensed music event" near Steyning on Sunday morning and has closed off surrounding roads.
Videos posted to social media show crowds gathered throughout Saturday night and partied into the morning.
Professional sound and lighting systems were erected, as were gazebos, and dozens of cars lined the country roads, with some abandoned on verges.
A spokesman for Sussex Police warned anybody still planning to travel to the site that "officers will be taking action against them".
Under current coronavirus rules, gatherings must not exceed 30 people unless covered by a legal exemption.
Ch Supt Nick May said: "Our priority is ensuring the safety of the community and everyone in the vicinity.
"We have a significant number of officers at the scene working to bring the event to a safe and timely conclusion.
"This is an ongoing matter and we thank the public for their patience and cooperation at this time."