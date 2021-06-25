Steven Bouquet: Cat killer accused had picture of dead pet, court told
A man accused of killing cats in night-time attacks around Brighton had a photo of a dead pet on his phone, a court heard.
Steven Bouquet, 54, is alleged to have killed nine cats and injured seven more between October 2018 and June 2019.
His phone also had pictures of live cats, and in interview he told police he was "no threat to animals".
Mr Bouquet, of Brighton, has previously denied 16 counts of criminal damage and one count of possession of a knife.
The security guard had a picture of a dead pet called Kyo, one of the nine cats he is alleged to have killed, who belonged to a professor, Chichester Crown Court heard.
The image had been shared with police investigating the string of cat attacks and had also been published in a local newspaper, jurors heard.
Mr Bouquet also had a picture on his phone of an alive tabby cat called Tommy, before he was stabbed and killed in November 2018.
Tommy was left bleeding on the doorstep of his owners.
In his police interview, which was read out in court, Mr Bouquet told officers all he knew about the cat killings was what he had read in newspapers and online.
"I have heard reports of people wandering around at night with a machete," he told officers.
"Someone's going around with a machete. If I see him harming a cat and I try to intervene it could be my head that gets rolled."
One officer asked him: "Do you like cats?"
He replied: "Yeah. Yeah, always, they have always been friendly, like, and I am sort of no threat to animals.
"They come up to me, I give them a stroke and I send them on their way."
The trial continues.