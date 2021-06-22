Susan Nicholson: Double killer threatened another girlfriend's life
A man who killed two of his partners earlier told police he would kill a different woman, an inquest has heard.
Susan Holland said Robert Trigg asked police to arrest him after he beat her unconscious in 2003.
He was jailed in 2017 for killing Caroline Devlin in 2006 and Susan Nicholson in 2011. Neither death was initially deemed suspicious by police.
Ms Nicholson's death had been ruled accidental, but a fresh inquest was ordered following Trigg's conviction.
Both women were killed at their homes in Worthing, West Sussex, in similar circumstances five years apart.
Ms Holland, who began a relationship with Trigg in 2002, said that on one occasion he "beat the hell out of me and knocked me out".
"The next thing I remember the police came because Robert had called them and said 'I am going to kill her, you need to arrest me'," she said in a statement to the court.
Ms Holland spent three weeks in hospital, but did not press charges because she was pregnant, she said.
Between 2003 and 2005, officers were called five times to incidents involving Trigg abusing Ms Holland, the inquest heard.
The court was earlier told that police had been called to 13 domestic abuse reports involving Trigg.
In 2006, when he was in a relationship with Ms Devlin, she was found dead at her home on Mother's Day.
A post-mortem found she died of natural causes and the death was said to be non-suspicious.
Between 2010 and 2011, when Trigg was in a relationship with Ms Nicholson, police were called a further three times.
Following her death, police did not treat Trigg as a suspect but instead as a significant witness.
In 2017 Trigg was convicted of the murder of Ms Nicholson and manslaughter of Ms Devlin.
An inquest jury has been asked to determine not just the cause and manner of Ms Nicholson's death but also what police knew at the time.
The inquest continues.