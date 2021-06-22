Billy Henham: Dushane Meikle arrested over Brighton squat murder
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 24-year-old whose body was found at a squat in a disused building.
Billy Henham's body was found in North Street, Brighton, on 2 January 2020, following a New Year's Eve party.
Dushane Meikle, 27, was arrested in Hove, Sussex Police said. The force had appealed for help to trace him.
Two other men, aged 25 and 27, were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. All three men remain in custody, police said.
Alize Spence, 18, of Makepeace Road, Ealing, London, Lamech Gordon-Carew, 19, of Cheeseman Close, Hampton, and Gregory Hawley, 28, of no fixed address were all charged in May with murder and are next due to appear at Lewes Crown Court on 19 July.
Mr Henham was last seen at 18:00 GMT on 31 December 2019, at the party held at the site.
A post-mortem examination revealed he died following a sustained assault.
In August last year, Crimestoppers offered a reward of £10,000 for information leading to a conviction.