Susan Nicholson inquest: Killer 'involved in 13 domestic abuse reports'
Police were called to 13 domestic abuse reports involving a man now in jail for killing two women, an inquest heard.
A second inquest is being held into the death of Susan Nicholson who was killed by Robert Trigg in 2011.
Trigg was jailed in 2017 for the murder of Ms Nicholson, his partner at the time, and the manslaughter of his previous partner Caroline Devlin.
Both women were killed at their homes in Worthing but Sussex Police initially deemed neither death suspicious.
The inquest heard between 2003 and 2005, officers were called five times to reports of abuse involving Trigg and his then-partner Susan Holland.
In 2006, when he was in a relationship with Ms Devlin, she was found dead at her home on Mother's Day. A post-mortem found she died of natural causes and the death was said to be non-suspicious.
The court heard she had been found kneeling at the end of the bed and Trigg claimed she had stayed there after having sex the night before.
PC Darren Milledge told the court he thought the position was "unusual", while police forensic advisor Dr Richard Haworth said he had been "puzzled" by Ms Devlin's position and her young age of 39, but believed she had died from a cardiac event.
The court heard Ms Devlin had spoken about her upcoming 40th birthday before she died, but said: "I won't make my 40th."
The next five domestic reports were made between 2006 and 2010, when police were called to claims of violence by Trigg towards two other women.
Between 2010 and 2011, when Trigg was in a relationship with Ms Nicholson, police were called a further three times.
After her death, police did not treat Trigg as a suspect but instead as a significant witness.
The fresh inquest at West Sussex Coroner's Court was ordered after the original inquest, which concluded Ms Nicholson's death was accidental, was quashed in the High Court.
Ms Nicholson's parents, Peter and Elizabeth Skelton, had called for a fuller inquest into potential "police failings".
An inquest jury has been asked to determine not just the cause and manner of Ms Nicholson's death but also what police knew at the time.
The inquest continues.