Sussex Police officer sacked after threats about ex-wife
A police officer has been sacked after a gross misconduct panel heard he forced his way into his ex-wife's home, causing her to fall and hurt herself.
Ian Upperton, 50, attended a hearing on Thursday and Friday at Sussex Police headquarters in Lewes.
It was told he also made angry comments and threats about his ex-wife to other officers.
Four allegations against him were found proven and he was dismissed without notice, Sussex Police said.
One allegation also involved him making threats against a superintendent who had issued him bail.
Mr Upperton was dismissed for breaching standards of professional behaviour in respect of discreditable conduct and authority, respect and courtesy, the force said.
Det Supt Rachel Carr, head of the force's professional standards department, said: "Sussex Police expects the highest personal and professional standards of anyone who works for us, and any allegations of behaviour that do not meet those standards are rigorously investigated.
"This officer's behaviour fell far short of the standards we expect at Sussex Police.
"He has let himself, his family, the public and his colleagues down."