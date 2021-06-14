Buxted FC: Vandals smash defibrillator kit after Eriksen collapse
- Published
Vandals smashed a football club defibrillator kit hours after Danish international Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest in a game.
Buxted FC in East Sussex said the damage, caught on CCTV in the early hours of Sunday, was "disgusting".
Footage has been posted on the club's Twitter account and viewed more than 950,000 times.
Sussex Police said officers have arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of causing criminal damage.
Club chairman Richard Turner condemned those responsible.
He said: "Everyone at the club is a volunteer, we work hard for what we've got, but now we'll have to raise funds to replace it."
The vandalism happened hours after Christian Eriksen collapsed during his side's Euro 2020 game against Finland.
He was given prolonged treatment on the pitch before being taken to hospital where he is now recovering.
'Trashed'
Mr Turner said before the incident, Buxted FC had been celebrating winning the Mid Sussex division one league trophy.
He said: "Those things save people's lives and someone has come and trashed it.
"The whole world saw what happened to Christian Eriksen on Saturday so why would anyone think that's ok?"
Actor Martin Kemp retweeted Buxted Football Club's CCTV footage and described what happened as "the pits".
"I rarely get upset, angry or surprised by people's behaviour but this is the pits," he said.
"I hope they will be disgusted with themselves when they get caught."
"Those things save people's lives."
Sussex Police's chief constable Jo Shiner urged anyone with information to come forward.