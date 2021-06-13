BBC News

Kayaker Shane Davies missing near Selsey and Pagham beach

Published
image copyrightSussex Police
image captionShane Davies has not been seen since getting into difficulty in the sea off Sussex

A search is under way for a man who went missing while kayaking off the Sussex coast.

Shane Davies was last seen at about 15:30 BST on Saturday after he got into difficulty in the sea off the Pagham and Selsey beach area.

The 33-year-old was kayaking with a friend, and police have said there are concerns for his welfare.

He was wearing camouflaged shorts, a multi-coloured vest and a red life jacket when he disappeared.

