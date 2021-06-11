Burgess Hill: Off-duty traffic warden mowed down after row
A man who drove into an off-duty traffic warden after a row has been cleared of trying to murder him.
Steven Smith was thrown 10ft (3m) into a hedge after Arthur McGhie drove at him in Burgess Hill, West Sussex.
McGhie, 55, punched Mr Smith before making off in his damaged Kia Picanto.
He was cleared of attempted murder, but admitted three other charges including dangerous driving at Hove Crown Court. He was also found guilty of assaulting an emergency worker.
The argument between McGhie and Mr Smith last August was captured by a resident on their mobile phone. Mr Smith was taken to hospital, but suffered only minor injuries.
McGhie earlier admitted attempting to cause Mr Smith grievous bodily harm with intent in the attack in Cants Lane, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm of another person.
He was found guilty by a jury of assaulting an emergency worker.
McGhie, of Cants Lane, was remanded in custody and will be sentenced in September.
Judge Christine Henson QC said she will use further psychiatric reports before sentencing.
Det Supt Mark Buckley, of Sussex Police, said: "This has been a lengthy investigation, which has had a significant impact on those involved.
"We'd like to thank the victim for their bravery and to the witnesses who have assisted with our enquiries."