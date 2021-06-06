BBC News

Hove Lawns gathering: Police officer injured as glass bottle thrown

image captionA large crowd gathered at Hove Lawns and Brunswick Square when the glass bottle was thrown at police

A police officer has been knocked unconscious after a glass bottle was thrown at her and other officers during a disturbance in Hove.

A large group of people gathered on Hove Lawns and Brunswick Square on Saturday night, Sussex Police said.

The bottle, thrown at a group of police officers, hit the woman in her face and her head then hit a car, it added.

Two teenagers from Brighton and two men from Hove were arrested in connection with the incident.

The injured officer was treated in hospital and later discharged.

A member of the public was also taken to hospital, police said.

Det Sgt Chris Lane said police had responded to reports of antisocial behaviour involving a large group of people and had attempted to engage with them.

'Deplorable'

He said footage from the officer's body-worn camera showed the bottle was thrown from a considerable distance.

"To indiscriminately throw a bottle into a group of police officers is deplorable and could have caused serious injury," he said.

A 16-year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and a 15-year-old boy was arrested for obstructing police, affray and failing to comply with a Section 35 order excluding a person from an area.

A 53-year-old man was arrested for affray and a man, 26, was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.

Police appealed for people who had filmed what happened to share their footage.

