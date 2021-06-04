Marc Williams: Murder accused Lewis Ashdown in court
A man has appeared in court charged with murdering an 18-year-old who disappeared after calling his family to say he was on his way home.
Lewis Ashdown, 19, faced Lewes Crown Court accused of killing Marc Williams.
Mr Williams, from Uckfield, East Sussex, went to the Maresfield area on Saturday but went missing en route home.
His body was found in woodland in the Heron's Ghyll area on Tuesday.
Mr Ashdown, of Normansland, Fairwarp, Uckfield, appeared via video-link and spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth.
Judge Christine Laing QC approved a request by Ashdown's legal team for a psychiatric report to be prepared on him.
The judge adjourned the case for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 3 August, with a potential trial set for for 17 January 2022.