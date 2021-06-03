Arundel Castle burglary: Insurers offer 'substantial reward'
- Published
A "substantial reward" is being offered for the recovery of artefacts stolen from Arundel Castle last month.
Items including a set of gold rosary beads carried by Mary Queen of Scots at her execution in 1587 were taken during a break-in on 21 May.
The undisclosed sum is being offered by insurers acting for the site's owners.
They say the reward is on condition that the "priceless" historical items, which are worth more than £1m, are returned in an undamaged state.
It comes after Sussex Police released pictures of a pair of ladders used by the thieves to gain access to the castle's dining room.
Officers arrived at the scene in West Sussex within minutes of being called by staff who were alerted by a burglar alarm at about 22:30 BST.
Police said the criminals entered through a window and smashed a glass cabinet to grab the items.
Also stolen were Hanoverian coronation cups, gold ceremonial batons, silver Apostle spoons, a silver casket and silver mug.
After the break-in, a spokesman for Arundel Castle Trustees said: "The stolen items have significant monetary value but, as unique artefacts of the Duke of Norfolk's collection, have immeasurably greater and priceless historical importance."
