Neal Maupay: Man guilty over Brighton & Hove Albion striker threats
- Published
A Singaporean man has been convicted of sending death threats to Premier League footballer Neal Maupay.
Derek Ng De Ren, 19, sent the messages after Maupay's team Brighton & Hove Albion beat Arsenal last June.
Ng, who faces a fine up to £10,000 or a two-year prison sentence, also sent messages threatening Maupay's family.
The conviction is the first to be secured following a complaint over player abuse by the Premier League outside of the UK.
Arsenal supporter Ng sent the messages on Instagram after Maupay scored an injury-time winner in a game against the London club.
The game also saw Arsenal keeper Bernd Leno taken off the field on a stretcher following a challenge by Maupay.
'Vile and toxic'
The conviction follows an investigation by police in Singapore, with the help of Brighton & Hove Albion and the Premier League.
Ng was arrested after the messages were traced back to Singapore by the Premier League. He pleaded guilty to the offence.
Maupay said: "The vile and toxic abuse is a daily occurrence for many professional athletes and public figures.
"I hope this goes some way to showing those online trolls that it is totally unacceptable and that the authorities are prepared to take the necessary action."
The BBC's Singapore reporter Nick Marsh said the conviction and successful collaboration between football bodies and the Singapore police "could set a precedent".
"The Premier league believes about 70% of abuse British players get online comes from aboard," he added.
Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said the abuse Maupay received "was appalling", and football authorities "will continue to work with relevant authorities to fight online hate".
Brighton chief executive Paul Barber said: "We welcome the verdict.
"Even where posts are anonymous, we will use all available legal resources to identify perpetrators.
"Abuse, trolling and online hate of any nature won't be tolerated."
Ng will be sentenced on 7 July.