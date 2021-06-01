Marc Williams: Murder arrest over Uckfield teen's disappearance
Police searching for missing teenager Marc Williams have arrested a man on suspicion of murder.
Marc, who is 18 and from Uckfield, East Sussex, has not been seen since Saturday, when he went to Maresfield for the evening.
He called his family at 23:30 BST to say he was on his way home, but never arrived.
A 19-year-old man was arrested at an address in Eastbourne on Tuesday.
Det Ch Insp Alasdair Henry said: "Finding Marc remains our priority and we continue to appeal to the public with any information to please come forward and report it to us.
"Our thoughts are with Marc's family at this incredibly difficult time and they are being supported by specially trained officers.
"This investigation is a dynamic and fast-moving enquiry and our officers are working around the clock to establish the circumstances of this incident".