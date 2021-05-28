Chichester: Schools on lockdown after reports of gunman
- Published
Schools were placed into lockdown following reports of a man seen with a shotgun in Chichester.
The public had been asked to stay away from the area around Litten Gardens while officers tried to find a suspect.
Chichester High School was temporarily locked down, but students have been allowed to leave after police said it was "safe for children to travel home".
Sussex Police said a man had been detained, adding: "No threats were made and no one was harmed.
"As the suspect was reported to be near two schools, we worked with them to take precautions to keep pupils and staff safe while we investigated the report."
Tom Brixley, deputy head at Chichester High School, said children had remained "safe in their classroom", but were allowed to leave after police said it was safe to do so.
"The police advice is that students go straight home," he said.
"This was not an incident linked to Chichester High School but the wider Chichester area," he added.