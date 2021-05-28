Crawley van crash: Van driver from East Grinstead killed
A man has been killed when a van crashed in Crawley, Sussex Police say.
A Toyota Proace van crashed on the A23 London Road, at the junction with Manor Royal at about 03:15 BST.
The driver of the van, a 25-year-old man from East Grinstead, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The A23 was closed in both directions between the A2219 London Road and Fleming Way roundabouts. Police are asking anyone who saw the vehicle or has dashcam footage to contact them.
No other vehicle was involved, police have said.
London Road remains partially closed as recovery work continues.
