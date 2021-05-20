Billy Henham squat murder: Police appeal for Dushane Meikle
Detectives are searching for a man in connection with the murder of a 24-year-old whose body was found at a squat.
Officers from the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team have released an image of 27-year-old Dushane Meikle.
He is being sought after Billy Henham's body was found in a disused building in North Street, Brighton, on 2 January.
Mr Meikle, from Hove, has links to the city and London and should not be approached by the public.
Mr Henham was last seen at 18:00 GMT at a New Year's Eve party held at the site. A post-mortem examination revealed he died following a sustained assault.
In August last year, Crimestoppers offered a reward of £10,000 for information leading to a conviction.
In a previous statement, Mr Henham's family said he "walked his own beat" and was creative and independent.
Det Supt Alex Geldart said: "We are urging anyone who sees Dushane Meikle or has information on his whereabouts to dial 999 immediately. Please do not approach him."