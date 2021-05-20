BBC News

Billy Henham squat murder: Police appeal for Dushane Meikle

image copyrightSussex Police
image captionDetectives want to speak with Dushane Meikle

Detectives are searching for a man in connection with the murder of a 24-year-old whose body was found at a squat.

Officers from the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team have released an image of 27-year-old Dushane Meikle.

He is being sought after Billy Henham's body was found in a disused building in North Street, Brighton, on 2 January.

Mr Meikle, from Hove, has links to the city and London and should not be approached by the public.

image copyrightSussex Police
image captionBilly Henham was last seen at a New Year's Eve party

Mr Henham was last seen at 18:00 GMT at a New Year's Eve party held at the site. A post-mortem examination revealed he died following a sustained assault.

In August last year, Crimestoppers offered a reward of £10,000 for information leading to a conviction.

In a previous statement, Mr Henham's family said he "walked his own beat" and was creative and independent.

Det Supt Alex Geldart said: "We are urging anyone who sees Dushane Meikle or has information on his whereabouts to dial 999 immediately. Please do not approach him."

