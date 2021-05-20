Sussex holiday family discover migrant in roofbox
A family drove home from a holiday in Spain to find a migrant in their roofbox - and were then fined for bringing him into the UK.
It is thought Isa from Sudan travelled with Toby and Rhiannon Reynolds, and their four children, from a shopping centre in Calais to Sussex.
The couple thought tapping noises they heard were rattling bottles of wine, before they realised it was a person.
After arriving home, police helped Isa "calmly" emerge, Mrs Reynolds said.
She said she "called police very loudly from inside the car" so the person in the roofbox could hear.
"We had no idea who was in there and what his intentions were . You know, if he was armed. It was terrifying," she said.
Mrs Reynolds, who is from Wadhurst, said the family lost thousands of pounds worth of clothes and toiletries that were originally in the roofbox, and they did not get much back from the insurance.
But she said Border Force hit them with a £200 fine in March for bringing a clandestine person into the country.
She claimed this was unfair as she and her husband were unaware they could have a stowaway.
Mrs Reynolds said she accepted the car was "our responsibility," but said: "Nobody at any point asked us if we checked our roof box."
The Home Office said it did not comment on individual cases.
A spokesman said: "We provide guidance to anyone travelling across the Channel on steps they need to take to secure their vehicle to prevent clandestine entrants.
"It is right that people are fined if they do not follow these preventative measures."