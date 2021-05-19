BBC News

Babes in the Wood: Killer's ex-girlfriend jailed for perjury

Published
image copyrightEddie Mitchell
image captionJennifer Johnson denied perverting the course of justice in 1987

The ex-girlfriend of Babes in the Wood murderer Russell Bishop has been jailed after being found guilty of lying at his original trial in 1987.

Jennifer Johnson "significantly undermined" the prosecution's case against Bishop, who was cleared of killing nine-year-olds Karen Hadaway and Nicola Fellows in Brighton.

He was eventually convicted in 2018.

Mr Justice Fraser said Johnson, who did not attend the hearing, would serve a minimum of six years in prison.

Sentencing Johnson at Lewes Crown Court, the judge described her offences as being "at the most serious end of the scale".

He said he did not accept that pressure or coercion caused her to help Bishop saying "you were a willing participant in his dishonest offence".

"In my judgement your prime motivation was that you could simply not face life without him."

image copyrightPA Media
image captionKaren Hadaway (left) and Nicola Fellows (right) were killed in Wild Park, Brighton, in 1986

The families of the two girls had campaigned for decades for justice, and had called on Sussex Police to reinvestigate the case in 1988.

Michelle Hadaway, Karen's mother, said Johnson' lies in 1987 "left me completely numb to the core".

She said: "I knew from that moment onwards that there was a good chance that this evil man could be acquitted.

"The pain I have had to endure over the loss of my beautiful daughter Karen over the last 30 years has been unbearable."

image copyrightSussex Police
image captionRussell Bishop faced a second trial in 2018 and was convicted

Chris Henley QC, for the defence, said Johnson had been "a vulnerable young mother in 1987" and was "in a relationship with a violent, abusive and coercive man".

Explaining her absence from court, he said Johnson was "in a fragile state of mind. She had found the whole experience inevitably brutal and humiliating".

The judge said half of that six year sentence would be spent in custody, and the other half she would be eligible to be released on license.

During Johnson's month-long perjury trial the jury was told she had lied "prolifically" and "significantly undermined" the original trial.

She denied recognising a sweatshirt belonging to Bishop found in wasteland near their bodies in Wild Park.

She claimed she had no choice after being threatened by her partner, but was found guilty of perjury and perverting the course of justice earlier this week.

