Former detective to face trial over attempted grooming
- Published
A former detective is to go on trial accused of attempting to sexually groom a child.
Damien Cotgreave, 45 from High Street, Hailsham, East Sussex, is charged with attempting to engage in sexual communication online with a child.
He has appeared at Guildford Crown Court.
He had denied the charge at an earlier magistrates court hearing, and was released on bail to go on trial on 11 April next year.
