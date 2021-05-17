Brighton: Man charged after knives found at train station
- Published
A man has been charged after two knives were found at Brighton Railway Station.
Corey Moss, 27, of no fixed address, will appear in court in Brighton later to face two counts of possession of a bladed article in a public place.
It comes after reports a man was making threats and claiming he had an explosive device at Brighton Station on Sunday at 04:00 BST.
No explosive device was found but two knives were recovered, Sussex Police said.
The station was temporarily closed to the public and a cordon was set up while officers carried out an extensive search of the area, they added.