Brighton: Man held over bomb threats at train station
A man has been arrested by police after making bomb threats at Brighton Railway Station.
Sussex Police were called just before 04:00 BST on Sunday to reports of a man making threats and claiming to be in possession of an explosive device.
The station was temporarily closed and a cordon set up as a safety precaution while officers searched the area.
A 27-year-old man, who was not in possession of an explosive device, was taken to custody for questioning.
Supt Justin Burtenshaw said: "This is being treated as an isolated incident and there is not thought to be any threat to the public at this time.
"The cordon has now been lifted and train services have resumed from Brighton Railway Station.
"Officers remain at the scene working with British Transport Police to carry out further enquiries."