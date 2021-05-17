Babes in the Wood: Killer's ex-girlfriend guilty of perjury
- Published
The ex-girlfriend of convicted Babes in the Wood murderer Russell Bishop has been found guilty of perjury over his first trial in 1987.
Jennifer Johnson admitted she lied over a sweatshirt found near the scene.
However, the 55-year-old from Brighton said she was forced to lie and denied perverting the course of justice and perjury at Lewes Crown Court.
Bishop was cleared in 1987 and not convicted of killing Karen Hadaway and Nicola Fellows, both nine, until 2018.
Jurors heard Ms Johnson first told police a sweatshirt found near the scene belonged to Bishop, but later denied it in a witness statement and at the 1987 trial.
After his acquittal, Bishop went on to attack a seven-year-old girl on the South Downs in 1990. She was kidnapped, sexually assaulted and left for dead.