Babes in Wood killer's ex 'had no choice but to lie'
The former girlfriend of convicted Babes in the Wood killer Russell Bishop has told a court she is sorry for lying for him, but had no choice.
Jennifer Johnson, 55, denies perverting the course of justice and perjury after Bishop murdered two girls, aged nine.
Bishop was cleared in 1987 of murdering Karen Hadaway and Nicola Fellows in a woodland den but was convicted in 2018.
Ms Johnson told Lewes Crown Court she felt sorry for the families, but she "didn't murder anyone".
'No choice'
Jurors have previously heard Ms Johnson, of Brighton, lied about whether or not a sweatshirt found near the scene belonged to Bishop after the two girls were found dead in 1986.
On Thursday, she said: "I had no choice but to lie. I'm sorry, I hold my hands up, I'm sorry but I had no choice."
Asked by her counsel Chris Henley QC what she might say to the families of the girls, Ms Johnson said: "I'm sorry for the families. I wouldn't know what it's like to lose a child and I wouldn't want to be in their shoes...but I'm sorry I didn't do the crime."
She said: "I'm in this court being treated like a criminal. I didn't murder anyone."
And referring to hearing all the details in court again, Ms Johnson said: "I'd rather be dead than listen to this."
She said: "I've had to live with this all my life. Nobody would have known what I've been through."
The trial continues.
