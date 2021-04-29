Horsham Catholic priest Father Anthony White charged with sex offences
A Roman Catholic priest has appeared in court accused of sexually abusing a teenage boy in the early 1990s.
Father Anthony White is charged with indecent assault and buggery against the 15-year-old in 1992 and 1993.
The attacks were allegedly carried out where Mr White was then living, in Horsham, West Sussex, when he was an Assistant Priest at St John the Evangelist church.
Fr White, 62, appeared at Crawley Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
The defendant, now of Cross-In-Hand, Heathfield, did not enter a plea.
The case has been committed for trial, with an initial hearing at Lewes Crown Court on 26 May.
