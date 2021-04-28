BBC News

James Lasis: Rugby player on life support after scrum collapse

Published
image copyrightFamily handout
image captionJames Lasis has had emergency surgery and is on life support

The family of a 25-year-old rugby player are to fly out to France to be at his bedside after he suffered serious injuries on the pitch.

James Lasis, of Horsted Keynes, is on life support after surgery for a neck injury suffered while playing in Nice.

His mother Judy Lasis said: "He can't speak obviously because he's got tubes inside him, but he's fully conscious.

"Communication at the moment is via winking and he has no movement at the moment."

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

The ex-Brighton College student was playing for French third division side Stade Nicois when he was injured after a scrum collapsed.

After his injury, Harlequins tweeted: "We are praying for our former Academy player James Lasis who suffered a serious injury playing in France last weekend. Keep fighting, James."

The Rugby Players Association tweeted: "Our thoughts are with his family, keep fighting."

image captionJudy Lasis said her son could not speak but was fully conscious

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.