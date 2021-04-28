BBC News

Worthing A24: Driver held as ten suspected migrants found in lorry

A lorry driver has been arrested after 10 suspected migrants were found in his vehicle.

Sussex Police stopped the lorry, which had Italian number plates, on the A24 at Findon Valley in Worthing, West Sussex, at about 18:45 BST on Tuesday.

The 10 people were checked by paramedics and taken away by police on a bus. They will be dealt with by Immigration Enforcement.

The driver was held on suspicion of immigration offences.

Last month, the government set out plans to make it more difficult for asylum seekers to stay in the UK if they come illegally.

Under those plans, people who enter the UK illegally to claim asylum will no longer have the same entitlements as those who arrive legally.

