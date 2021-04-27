Haywards Heath: Woman in hospital as bus crashes into bridge
- Published
A woman has been taken to hospital with a head injury after the roof was ripped off a bus when it hit a bridge.
The bus hit a bridge in Rocky Lane, Haywards Heath, West Sussex at about 06:40 BST, and the woman was treated at the scene before being taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital.
The driver of the bus was also treated at the scene, a spokesman for South East Coast Ambulance Service confirmed.
Fire crews were also called to the scene and the road remains closed.