Crawley College: Police thank those who apprehended suspect

Published
image captionSpecialist counter-terror firearms officers searched the area around Crawley College

Police have thanked those who helped apprehend a suspect amid reports of gunshots at a West Sussex college.

Armed officers descended on Crawley College at 15:10 BST on Monday, and arrested an 18-year-old man.

Ch Spt Howard Hodges, from Sussex Police, said: "I want to thank those who helped apprehend the suspect before officers arrived."

Two members of staff sustained minor injuries, and a knife and firearm were recovered from the scene, police said.

Video appearing to show a member of staff tackling the suspect to the ground and pinning him to the floor was shared by students on Snapchat on Monday.

image captionScores of police officers were sent to Crawley College

The college was evacuated, and all staff and students relocated to a safe space while police carried out a search of the buildings.

Sussex Police were assisted by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service and South East Coast Ambulance Service. Nothing suspicious was found.

Police officers also conducted a search at an address in Barton Walk, Crawley, in connection with the incident.

image captionPolice asked people to stay away from Crawley College

Mr Hodges thanked "all the students, staff and public for their co-operation".

"We continue to have a policing presence in Crawley and are speaking to witnesses. We are still appealing for anyone with information to come forward," he added.

Crawley College remains closed to students on Tuesday while police enquiries continue.

