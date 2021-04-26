Crawley College: Two hurt as shots reported near college
A man has been detained and two people injured after reports of shots being fired near a college.
Neither of the injured are thought to be seriously hurt in the incident, which happened near Crawley College.
Sussex Police said it received the reports just after 15:00 BST, and that staff and students have been evacuated from the college.
College Road is closed in both directions and officers have urged the public to stay away from the area.
