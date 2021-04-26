BBC News

Crawley College: Two hurt as shots reported near college

Published
image copyright@Dec_Cetera
image captionCrawley College was evacuated as police received multiple reports of gun shots

A man has been detained and two people injured after reports of shots being fired near a college.

Neither of the injured are thought to be seriously hurt in the incident, which happened near Crawley College.

Sussex Police said it received the reports just after 15:00 BST, and that staff and students have been evacuated from the college.

College Road is closed in both directions and officers have urged the public to stay away from the area.

image copyright@Dec_Cetera
image captionPolice have asked people to stay away from Crawley College

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.