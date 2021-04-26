Brighton families in legal bid after fire destroys homes
- Published
Residents of flats which were destroyed in a blaze are planning legal action against the building's owners.
Fire tore through the Pankhurst Avenue flats in Brighton in 17 minutes in September 2019. Investigators said it was "fortuitous" residents did not heed notices advising them to stay inside.
Lawyers said action was planned against the owner for alleged negligence.
The Guinness Partnership, which owns the building, said investigators had made no suggestion of negligence.
The residents said in a statement: "We never expected to still be continuing our fight for justice at the loss of our homes, treasured possessions, and the trauma."
Representing the residents, Brenel Menezes, from Hodge Jones and Allen law firm, claimed the building had not met fire safety standards.
She said: "We believe this is down to the negligence of The Guinness Partnership."
A spokesman for The Guinness Partnership said the building had not performed as it should have in the event of a fire, but added: "Following their investigation, there has been no suggestion by East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service of negligence on the part of the Guinness Partnership."
In 2019, a fire investigation report said the fire had been caused by a cigarette discarded on a balcony.
Its preliminary conclusions said: "The level of fuel loading on the balcony produced a heat flux of great enough magnitude to spread with some ease into the internal structure of the building.
"Fire stopping within the roof void was inadequate with regards to preventing the rapid and extensive fire spread within the roof void."