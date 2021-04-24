Burgess Hill homes evacuated after car crashes into house
- Published
A car that crashed into the side of a house caused a gas leak that led to dozens of neighbouring properties being evacuated, police have said.
The white Mercedes hit the property on Perryfields in Burgess Hill, West Sussex, at about 18:50 BST on Friday.
Appealing for information, Sussex Police said no-one was hurt in the crash, but about 60 homes were evacuated while the house's gas supply was made safe.
All residents have since returned home.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.