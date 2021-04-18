BBC News

Brighton beach closed over suspected unexploded mortar shell

A section of Brighton beach has been cleared after a suspected unexploded mortar shell was found.

Sussex Police cordoned off an area to the west of Brighton Palace Pier following the discovery of the item.

"The scene has been made safe while we await attendance from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal," a police spokesman said.

Members of the public have been advised to stay away from the area until the beach is reopened.

