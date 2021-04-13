Brighton beach: Wildlife fears over polystyrene balls
- Published
Hundreds of thousands of tiny polystyrene balls have washed up on Brighton beach, sparking fears over local wildlife.
Pollution contractors were brought in, and an environmental group is urging beach visitors to pick up the balls to help protect marine life.
It is believed the balls may have come from a pontoon off the Kent coast that was damaged in bad weather last month.
The tiny balls are drifting across more than a mile of beach.
Environmental campaigner Coral Evans said there are concerns that the balls will be eaten by birds and fish and end up in the food chain
"We've got hundreds and hundreds of thousands of these little polystyrene balls littering Brighton's seafront," added Ms Evans, from Leave No Trace Brighton, a community group of local people who take action to protect the area from litter.
"They've blown westwards, they're in the shingle and they've sunk down. They're everywhere."
Phélim Mac Cafferty, leader of Brighton and Hove City Council, said: "The other side of these balls and other single use plastics is they're carcinogenic, and of course they stay there for a very long period of time so their damage is untold."
The council is in talks with environment clean-up experts on how best to remove the balls.
Meanwhile, swimmers have been out to help collect some of the plastic using sieves to separate them from the sand.
A council spokeswoman said: "The situation is very upsetting. Unfortunately there is no easy, mechanical way to clear them up.
"The impact of single use plastics on the marine environment is now well-known. This is why we are committed to tidying up the beach as soon as possible."
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.