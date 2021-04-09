Lewes: Light Bros depot blaze tackled by 30 firefighters
People have been warned to avoid an area of Lewes as firefighters battle a large blaze at a recycling plant.
East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has also told residents to close windows as the blaze engulfs 250 tonnes of scrap metal at the Light Bros depot.
A thick plume of smoke billowing over the plant on Southerham Lane could be seen for miles around, and was drifting across the A27.
The brigade was called at 05:00 GMT and about 30 firefighters are at the scene.
Six fire engines, a water carrier, an aerial ladder platform, a command unit and the service's General Purpose Truck are in attendance.
Fire crews are expected to be at the plant for several hours.
Multiple 999 calls have been made to the fire control centre.
In May 2017 the same plant had another large blaze, which saw 200 tonnes of scrap metal catching fire.