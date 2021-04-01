Burgess Hill crash: Car ploughs into house after smashing into lamp-post
A car has smashed into a house, creating a gaping hole in the wall of the property.
The vehicle, which appeared to be a Seat Leon TDI, ploughed into the house in West Sussex after crashing into a lamppost and driving across a lawn.
Debris was strewn near to the house in Temple Grove, Burgess Hill, which was struck at about 20:20 BST on Wednesday.
A 45-year-old local woman was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and criminal damage, Sussex Police said.
There had been no reports of any injuries, police added.
The arrested woman was taken to hospital as a precaution and later discharged. Any witnesses are asked to contact police.
