Brighton baby death: Mother Verphy Kudi admits causing girl's death
- Published
A teenage mother has admitted causing the death of her 20-month-old daughter in Brighton.
Verphy Kudi, 19, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty at Lewes Crown Court to manslaughter.
Her daughter, Asiah Kudi, died at an address in the city in December 2019. She was taken to hospital but confirmed dead on arrival.
A post-mortem examination and forensic tests found her death was the result of neglect, the court was told.
Judge Christine Laing QC told Kudi that defence lawyers would want to obtain a report on her behalf, and a doctor would also see her over the coming weeks.
She ordered all social services records relating to the case to be disclosed to the defence ahead of sentencing, which was provisionally set for 28 May.
