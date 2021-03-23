Bella Lack: Teenage environmentalist hopeful for post-Covid world
- Published
A teenage campaigner said she hopes the coronavirus pandemic can help bring about lasting environmental change.
Bella Lack, who is 18, has been seen as a growing voice in the environmental movement after campaigning to ban wild animal acts in circuses.
The teenager, who is studying for her A-levels in Brighton, East Sussex, said she believes a "new normal" in environmental awareness would continue.
"We can't go back to where we were before," she said.
As a child Bella wrote letters to Sir David Attenborough, and at 16 she started a petition to ban wild animal acts in circuses, collecting 200,000 signatures. The Wild Animals in Circuses bill became law within a year.
'Can't go back'.
She said the pandemic had been like "a portal", where people could see "cleaner streets where there was more wildlife".
"People went wild swimming and star gazing," she added. "Those were such beautiful things that we don't want to lose when it's over.
"There was lots of talk about the new normal, and it wasn't just a term to throw about.
"I think people were genuinely really passionate about creating that, and there is still that awareness that we have to change and we can't go back to where we were before."